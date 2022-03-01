Lakers fans, get ready for HBO’s ‘Winning Time’

It’s a happy coincidence that actor Sean Patrick Small looks exactly like a young Larry Bird because the actor is playing the legendary Boston Celtics forward and archrival of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson, in HBO’s eagerly-awaited new series, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”. During our interview, Small describes his “surreal” experience and gives us a hint of what to expect from the series.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” premieres March 6 on HBO Max.

