A fan-favorite duo is reuniting for Hallmark Channel’s latest original movie, The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango. Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp, who previously starred together in the Hallmark Channel movies The Christmas Waltz and Love Romance & Chocolate, put on their dancing shoes for their latest project, which tells the story of a murder detective who needs to learn to dance for an undercover mission and winds up learning a lot more than just fancy footwork from her dance instructor.

