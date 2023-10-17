Author Bridget Thoreson shares a recipe from her latest cookbook, which includes 50 fun and easy recipes inspired by the beloved Hocus Pocus movies.

Excerpted from The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook for Kids by Bridget Thoreson. Copyright © 2023 Ulysses Press. Reprinted with permission from Ulysses Press. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Krispy Rice Booooooks

These books may not have been bestowed by strange and ridiculously beautiful witches in a dark wood, but since they’re treats meant for children, that is definitely a good thing. Like a magical tome containing powerful and evil spells, these treats will tempt anyone from young magicians to “clever white witches.”

You can get as cute or as ugly as you desire with your decorations, but remember that all great boooo—ooo-ooooks have all-seeing eyes.

SERVES 12

PREP TIME 10 minutes

COOK TIME 20 minutes

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 (10-ounce) package of marshmallows

6 cups crispy rice cereal

12 White Milk Chocolate Hershey’s Kisses

1 tube black or brown cake-decorating icing

1. Place the butter and marshmallows in a microwave-safe bowl and heat on high in the microwave for 2 minutes. Stir, then microwave for another minute. Stir until smooth.

2. Add the crispy rice cereal to the melted marshmallows and stir with a wooden spoon until evenly mixed.

3. Coat a 13 x 9-inch pan with cooking spray. Evenly press the marshmallow mixture into the pan, using a buttered spatula or wax paper. Let cool completely.

4. Once cool, cut into 12 rectangles, 2 x 3 inches each. Press a white chocolate candy, point-down, into the right side of each rectangle.

5. Cut the tip of the icing tube. Squeeze the tube gently to make eyelashes for the candy eyes, scars, or other decorations