–3 cloves garlic – crushed

1 inch ginger – grated (a microplane works great for this)

1/3 cup gochujang

1/4 cup mirin

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp fish sauce – optional but it really brings it together

1 Tbsp avocado oil

Get Ingredients

INSTRUCTIONS

Over a low simmer, add the avocado oil, garlic and ginger and cook long enough to soften, no more than 2 minutes. Next, add the remaining ingredients and let simmer over low heat for 10 minutes to combine. Remove from heat until ready to use.

Add sauce to grilled meats such as Smoked Baby Back Ribs. Add the sauce at the end since any sauce with sugar will burn on the grill or in the oven.