“Kolo” captures the spirit of modern Ukraine by blending authentic music and dance performances on stage. The show’s executive producers are award-winning, Ukrainian-bred competitive ballroom dancers Iaroslav and Liliia Bieliei. While they now live in Los Angeles, many of the KOLO staff members are based in Ukraine. KOLO will premiere in Sarasota at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on December 26 and again at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg on December 29 before continuing on tour through North America.