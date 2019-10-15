Kim-Cheese Dip

INGREDIENTS: Total Time: 30 minutes Yield: 1.5 quarts U.S. Weight measurements/U.S. Volume measurements/Metric measurements 8 oz. / 1 cup / 226 g Cream Cheese, softened 8 oz. / 1 cup / 226 g Sour Cream 6 oz. / ¾ cup/ 170 g Kewpie Mayonnaise 12 oz. / 3 cups / 340 g Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Finely Shredded 2.75 oz / ¼ cup + 2 Tbsp. / 80 g Piquillo Peppers, Seeded & Minced 12 oz. / 1 & 2/3 cup / 340 g Kim-Chi .7 oz / 1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. / 20 g Lemon Juice, Fresh METHOD: • Pulse the kimchi in a food processor until coarsely ground. • Strain the kimchi pressing on the solids • Reserve the liquid from the drained kimchi • Pat the drained kimchi in clean kitchen towels to remove any surface liquid • Paddle the cream cheese in a stand mixer until light and fluffy • Add in the sour cream and mayo and mix until well combined • Beat in the cheddar cheese until well combined • Add in the wrung out coarsely ground kimchi, the piquillo peppers and mix until just combined. • Taste and add in the lemon juice in stages until properly seasoned. • Reserve the kim-cheese mixture under refrigeration and allow the flavors to get friendly with each other overnight. • Taste the next day and if it could use more heat add in some of the reserved kimchi liquid until your preferred heat level is achieved. • Serve with your choice of raw crunchy vegetables and some thick cut potato chips, my favorite are the ruffly kind !