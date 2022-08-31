We chat with Director Ida Joglar and climber Eve Bogdanove about chronicling their journey to Africa in their new film, Kili Big. The film follows a group of 20 plus-sized women as they attempt to climb Mt Kilimanjaro. From training to climbing, Kili Big follows the women on their ambitious trek, which proves both physically and emotionally challenging… and ultimately triumphant.
‘Kili Big”: meet the women who shattered stereotypes with their climb to Africa’s highest peak
by: Maggie Rodriguez
