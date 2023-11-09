The most heartwarming extravaganza of the year is coming to St. Pete as the Wee Macree Giveback Spectacular spreads kindness this weekend. Organized by “mompreneurs” Jackie Zumba, Jackie Z Style Co, Jennifer Mateo, Jennifer Matteo Event Planning and Julie Tingley, Founder of Wee Macree, the event will engage kids in helping the community by providing each attendee a bag containing easy crafts and supplies to assemble, which will then be donated to the populations served by local non-profits.

Children’s Dream Fund (kids with life-threatening illnesses)

Feeding Tampa Bay (kids with food insecurities)

Reach St Pete (families that struggle with homelessness)

For Henry (military children that have lost a parent to suicide)

Humane Society (future family pets)

Plenty of fun, family-friendly events are also planned for the extravaganza this Sunday, November 12 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm at The Sundial.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-wee-macree-giveback-spectacular-a-kindness-event-for-kids-tickets-729201269627