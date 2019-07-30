Kids Fun in the Sun with TradeWinds

The Straz Center, in collaboration with the Hillsborough County Alliance for Citizens with Disabilities and Tampa Mayor’s Alliance for Persons with Disabilities, is thrilled to present TRANSFORMATIONS: Building a World of Access and Inclusion, the first-ever performing arts event as part of the Tampa Bay area’s 29th anniversary celebration of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) legislation. This FREE concert is open to the public and features artists with mixed abilities including musicians, singers and spoken word performers.

The ADA and the ADA Amendments Act of 2008 (ADAAA) give civil rights protections to individuals with disabilities similar to those provided to individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, and religion. The ADA and ADAAA also assure equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities for access to businesses, employment, transportation, state and local government programs and services, and telecommunications