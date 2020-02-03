Kids and Testing

Here are tips from Lisa Collum, Educational expert,
- Testing is important for student and teacher accountability
- There should be a balance and not teaching to the test
- Showing growth vs. passing score
- Teacher testing should include conferencing and reflection (learning/teaching tool)
- Portfolios and informal assessments (other options to standardized testing)
- Over testing – 4-5 tests in a week, limit it to 2x’s a year to get your beginning and end of year
- Prepare students – no surprises
- Testing, Testing…. Rehearsing
- Start with foundation and build year after year (don’t wait until the tested grade)
- Let them know details of test (paper, time, format)
- Let them practice sample tests so they know what to expect
- Go over the testing plan (who they are testing with and where)