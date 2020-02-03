Live Now
Kids and Testing

Here are tips from Lisa Collum, Educational expert,

  • Testing is important for student and teacher accountability
  • There should be a balance and not teaching to the test
  • Showing growth vs. passing score
  • Teacher testing should include conferencing and reflection (learning/teaching tool)
  • Portfolios and informal assessments (other options to standardized testing)
  • Over testing – 4-5 tests in a week, limit it to 2x’s a year to get your beginning and end of year
  • Prepare students – no surprises
  • Testing, Testing…. Rehearsing
  • Start with foundation and build year after year (don’t wait until the tested grade)
  • Let them know details of test (paper, time, format)
  • Let them practice sample tests so they know what to expect
  • Go over the testing plan (who they are testing with and where)

