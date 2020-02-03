Kids and Testing

freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg and The Hippodrome Theatre in Gainesville have joined forces to co-present MARIE & ROSETTA opening January 18 and closing February 16. freeFall will then transfer the production to The Hippodrome for performances at their venue opening on February 28 and running through March 22.

MARIE & ROSETTA is the story of the legendary Sister Rosetta Tharpe. This acclaimed vocalist and guitarist broke new ground in the world of gospel music. An influence on Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, and Ray Charles, she is considered by many to be the “Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” This jubilant play with music gives us a fly-on-the-wall seat to the first rehearsal between Rosetta and her protégée, Marie Knight, on the eve of the tour that would establish them as one of the most important musical duos in American popular music.