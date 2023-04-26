Netflix’s latest hit series, The Diplomat, is not your typical drama. As creator Debora Cahn and star Keri Russell tell us, the show also has elements of slapstick comedy. Russell plays the newly-appointed U.S. Ambassador to England, who relocates to London alongside her husband, a former diplomat played by Rufus Sewell. Besides introducing viewers to the dynamics of a “tandem couple” (married couples in the Foreign Service), Russell and Sewell’s relationship– rife with quips, tiffs and (literal) fights– also provides comic relief from the drama that unfolds in parallel.