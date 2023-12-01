Kelsey Grammer is back as Frasier Crane in new episodes of “Frasier” streaming on Paramount+. The Emmy Award-winning actor talked about the joy of reprising the famous role and the angle of the show’s reboot, which is set in Boston and highlights his relationship with his son.
Kelsey Grammer pours Frasier nostalgia in freshly brewed episodes of the reboot series
by: Farron Hipp
