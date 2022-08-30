Legendary entertainer Katie Lee GIfford is passionate about her new project, “The Way”, a film she wrote and directed and which led to a companion book, “The God of the Way”.

The film is formatted as an oratorio, in which Gifford narrates stories from the Bible, enhanced with orchestral arrangements and stunning visuals. Besides sharing her motivation and goal for the project, Gifford looks back on her 45-year career and shares the three people who are the top of her long list of partners and collaborators.