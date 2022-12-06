Actors Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke return as lifelong best friends Tully and Kate on Season Two of Netflix’s “Firefly Lane”. They give us a preview of the show’s final season and share behind-the-scenes insight. Heigl also reflects on her evolution as a working mom– from the early days of her career when she admittedly made the mistake of putting work before family– to finally learning to “be brave” and “say no”.
Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke on the final season of Firefly Lane and Heigl’s big regret
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Bestreviews.com - Black Friday Deals
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now