Actors Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke return as lifelong best friends Tully and Kate on Season Two of Netflix’s “Firefly Lane”. They give us a preview of the show’s final season and share behind-the-scenes insight. Heigl also reflects on her evolution as a working mom– from the early days of her career when she admittedly made the mistake of putting work before family– to finally learning to “be brave” and “say no”.