Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Pasco schools announce fall reopening plan, 3 options for families
Video
St. Pete tavern owner preparing to reopen after employees test positive for coronavirus
Video
Black Lives Matter Family March lets kids use voices safely to fight for equality
Video
Tampa photographer creates #Portraits4Progress to share message of solidarity
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
St. Pete tavern owner preparing to reopen after employees test positive for coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Black Lives Matter Family March lets kids use voices safely to fight for equality
Video
Top Stories
Tampa photographer creates #Portraits4Progress to share message of solidarity
Video
Volunteers, artists paint Black Lives Matter mural in St. Pete
Video
Mental stimulation program aims to reverse Alzheimer’s, dementia symptoms
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Humidity and rain chances increase today
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
2020 Hurricane Guide
Top Stories
Tampa Bay restaurants close over possible COVID-19 exposure but have no obligation to disclose cases
Video
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: How many ICU beds are available in Tampa Bay?
Video
St. Petersburg man receives stranger’s stimulus payment, says bank won’t help him return money
Video
Florida coronavirus: Hillsborough County woman gets results after taking 2 tests, waiting a month
Government ‘misplaces’ woman’s original marriage certificate, won’t legally change her name
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Buccaneers unveil first photos of Rob Gronkowski in team uniform
Gallery
Top Stories
Debate on racism renews calls for Redskins to change name
Trump says Kaepernick should play in the NFL if qualified
Tom Brady already taking charge of Bucs’ offense
Video
Rays’ newest shortstop, Alika Williams, ready for the pros
Video
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo and Boat Show coming soon!
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Tampa photographer creates #Portraits4Progress to share message of solidarity
Video
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,207 record-high new cases in latest report
Red Cross to begin testing donor blood for COVID-19 antibodies
Hillsborough superintendent taking parents’ questions at Thursday’s forum
Florida airport has virus numbers contradicting governor
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Karma
Daytime
Posted:
Jun 18, 2020 / 11:35 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2020 / 11:35 AM EDT
You can watch “Karma” on HBO Max.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Judd: 17 arrested for child pornography include Disney employees, nurse, underwear ‘ingester’
Video
LIVE NOW: Pinellas County commissioners weigh face mask requirement
Live
Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,207 record-high new cases in latest report
Tampa Bay restaurants close over possible COVID-19 exposure but have no obligation to disclose cases
Video
Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park
Video
Florida coronavirus: State reports 2,610 new cases, 25 deaths in latest update
Florida coronavirus: How many ICU beds are available in Tampa Bay?
Video
‘We’re not shutting down’: Gov. DeSantis says Florida’s spike in coronavirus cases is due to more testing
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus
Video
Which Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies use body cameras?
IRS faces backlog of tax returns as extended deadline approaches
Bright Futures scholarship requirements adjusted, SAT concerns remain
Video
Do Tampa Bay police agencies follow 8 Can’t Wait policies?
More Don't Miss