Join Gallery221@HCC Dale Mabry Campus for Relations: Discord, Melodrama, and the Intimate in the work of Kalup Linzy until March 5, 2020. Kalup is an internationally recognized video and performance artist whose work examines gender, sexuality, identity politics, and popular culture through the tropes of daytime soap operas and reality television. Relations: Discord, Melodrama, and the Intimate in the work of Kalup Linzy surveys nearly 20 years of the artist’s episodic video works alongside related works on paper, chronicling the ties, conflicts, and drama of the extended Queen Rose family. Artist website: https://www.kaluplinzystudio.com/