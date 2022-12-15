Justina Valentine plays several characters, including herself, in VH1’s new holiday film Fuhgeddabout Christmas. The movie features Valentine as an Italian American superstar who has a reputation as a workaholic and must enlist the help of celebrity friends, Santa and magical elves to give her loved ones the best holiday experience. Fuhgeddabout Christmas premieres December 21 at 8 p.m. on VH1.
Justina Valentine stars as herself and a handful of other characters in a family-friendly holiday movie
by: Farron Hipp
