Julio Macias stars in “Selena: The Series”

“Selena: The Series” is on Netflix now.

Julio is also a series regular in the Netlix hit original, “On My Block.” Julio portrays Oscar “Spooky” Diaz, who is a gang member and big brother of Cesar Diaz (Diego Tinoco). Julio spent his young years in Mexico City, Mexico before moving to Los Angeles. He was introduced to storytelling through his father and grandfather.

Julio is also one of the business partners of BlankFilms – art of film and creative media content. They’ve produced several music videos for artists with labels like Sony Music Latin & Universal Music. He has guest starred on “S.W.A.T” and “Jane The Virgin.” Julio is bi-lingual and an animal lover. He supports various local and national charities.