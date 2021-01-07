Juicy Chicken Thighs with Chef Lauren Van Liew

Juiciest Chicken Thighs You will Have Ever Had with Crisp Sweet Apples & Fresh Pomegranate Served w/ Some Grilled Pita
Ingredients: (Serves 4-6)
6 bone-in & skin-on chicken thighs (Clean any excess fat)
1/2 tsp Corse Salt
1/4 tsp onion powder1/4 tsp lemon pepper
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp paprika
2 Fresh Lemons juiced & zested
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup no sugar added apple juice
2 sprigs fresh thyme
2 medium gala apples
3 gloves garlic sliced thin
½ stick of salted butter
1 cup of Fresh Pomegranate Seeds (you can clean your self or purchase cleaned)
Directions:Pat chicken dry on both sides really well and season with salt, onion powder, garlic powder, lemon pepper & paprikaTo a large pan cast iron skillet, add olive oil and heat over MED-HIGH heat until oil is shimmering. Add chicken thighs, skin side down, and cook 4-5 minutes per side, until golden brown. Remove to from pan and set aside.In hot cast iron add in ½ stick of butter, let melt and add in sliced garlic to sauté. Once garlic has lightly browned add in fresh lemon juice, lemon, apple juice and whole thyme to pan. Deglaze the pan and bring to simmer cook until liquid has reduced by half.Add chicken back to the pan, scatter apples around the chicken, cover with lid, or aluminum foil, and cook for 3-4 minutes. Uncover add in the fresh pomegranate seeds.Spoon a little of the sauce over the chicken and serve w/ Pita!