Juicy Chicken Thighs with Chef Lauren Van Liew

Juiciest Chicken Thighs You will Have Ever Had with Crisp Sweet Apples & Fresh Pomegranate Served w/ Some Grilled Pita

Ingredients: (Serves 4-6)

6 bone-in & skin-on chicken thighs (Clean any excess fat)

1/2 tsp Corse Salt

1/4 tsp onion powder1/4 tsp lemon pepper

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp paprika

2 Fresh Lemons juiced & zested

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup no sugar added apple juice

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 medium gala apples

3 gloves garlic sliced thin

½ stick of salted butter

1 cup of Fresh Pomegranate Seeds (you can clean your self or purchase cleaned)