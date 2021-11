TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Home sale prices keep going up, but the available inventory is down - at least according to Florida Realtors' latest study of the housing market in the Sunshine State. In the last quarter, the number of buyers paying for their new homes in cash went up by almost half.

The median cost of home purchases in Florida for the 2021 third quarter was about $355,000. Buyers looking for condos instead of houses paid around $254,900. Across both segments, cash payments were up.