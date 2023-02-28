To enter the contest go to: All-Star Moms Giveaway – Mrs. T’s Pierogies (mrstspierogies.com)
Margherita Pizza Pierogy Skewers:
1- 12.8 ounce box Mini Classic Cheddar Pierogies
3 cups cherry tomatoes
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ teaspoon oregano
1 – 2 cups mozzarella balls (18 total)
Fresh basil leaves
Bamboo skewers, for assembling
Fresh Pesto:
2 cups fresh basil
2 garlic cloves, peeled
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup pine nuts
¼ grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat air fryer to 400°F.
- In a small bowl, combine cherry tomatoes, olive oil, salt, ground black pepper and oregano; toss to coat. Transfer tomatoes to an air fryer tray or basket. Cook in the air fryer for 10 minutes or until tomatoes are slightly charred; remove and set aside.
- Lay pierogies on the same tray or basket. Make sure not to overlap them so they cook evenly. Lightly brush each side with olive oil. Cook for about 12 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Be sure to flip halfway through cooking.
- While the pierogies are cooking, make the pesto. In a food processor, add all ingredients for the pesto. Process until smooth. If preferred, use your favorite store-bought pesto instead.
- To assemble: Add a pierogy to a 10-inch bamboo skewer followed by a tomato and piece of fresh basil. Repeat with ingredients until each skewer is filled. Drizzle with pesto. Continue with remaining ingredients and serve.
- Instagram: @jogarciaswisher
- Twitter: @JoAnnaLGarcia
- Mrs. T’s Social Channels/Websites
- Instagram: @mrstspierogies
- Twitter: @MrsTsPierogies