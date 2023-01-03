- Jillian’s app The Fitness App has been the #1 rated diet and exercise app, providing virtual workout classes led by Jillian and her team of expert trainers, a diet advanced meal planner, progress tracking and more. The Fitness App has become one of the most highly sought-after online workout programs around the world. Jillian brings her fitness expertise, her passion, and motivation to the platform.
- Jillian hosts Keeping It Real, a long-running fun, inspirational, informative and empowering podcast which features in depth interviews with the world’s foremost experts in all fields of wellness.
- Jillian has partnered with iTOUCH Wearables, the leading US-based lifestyle tech wearables brand, to develop exclusive Jillian Michaels edition wearables that will be available for purchase on www.itouchwearables.com and retailers nationwide in 2023.
