Jewelry Trends

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
BestReviews
Top Stories
Southwest Florida escapes deep clutches of tropical storm Elsa
Video
Paramedics left dead veteran’s naked body outside for hours, widow says
Video
Lessons learned: Pinellas businesses bettered prepared for extreme weather ahead of Elsa
Video
Duke Energy, Tampa Electric on standby for power outages once Elsa passes
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Duke Energy, Tampa Electric on standby for power outages once Elsa passes
Video
Top Stories
Newspaper delivery man saves family from fire; massive explosion caught on camera
Video
Top Stories
8 places to score a Cuban sandwich in Tampa
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Elsa’s wind and rain arrive later today
Video
Gulfport residents worry about potential flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Video
Southwest Florida keeps watchful eye on Tropical Storm Elsa
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Olympus Pools issued stop work order due to lack of insurance, state says
Video
Top Stories
Routine structural inspections not required for Tampa Bay buildings, lawmaker says change is ‘imminent’
Video
Top Stories
Olympus Pools owner expects pools to be finished by end of year, customers continue to complain of slow progress
Video
Send 8 On Your Side Investigators your tips about building safety
Tampa attorney Chris Ragano arrested on child pornography charges
Video
Customers claim they paid thousands for tile not delivered by Pinellas Park tile shop
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Canadiens avoid sweep, beat Lightning 3-2 in OT to force Game 5
Video
Top Stories
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning’s Goodrow snaps 14-game scoreless streak during Game 4
Top Stories
Lightning fail to score first goal of game for first time in Stanley Cup Final series
RECAP: Lightning lose in OT, Canadiens force Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final
Video
Maroon 3-peat? Lightning forward can join elite Cup company
Lightning coach Jon Cooper on verge of a familiar feeling
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Elsa: Where can I get sandbags across Tampa Bay?
Residents near St. Pete coast fret over Tropical Storm Elsa flood threats, preps underway
Video
Hillsborough Co., Tampa to offer sandbags for residents on Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa
Despite delay, Tampa’s Fourth of July fireworks show lights up Hillsborough River
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jewelry Trends
Daytime
Posted:
Jul 6, 2021 / 08:36 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 6, 2021 / 08:37 AM EDT
You can catch all of Paul’s picks on HSN.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Elsa update: When will storm make landfall? How much rain is expected?
Live
Bayshore driver gets 24 years in prison for street racing crash that killed young mom, toddler
Video
Delta flight from Tampa to Minneapolis returns to gate due to passenger mask issue
Elsa travel plans: Could Tampa Bay airports, bridges shut down?
Video
Report: 13-year-old dies in sleep after getting COVID-19 vaccine; CDC investigating
Video
Tampa International Airport to suspend flights Tuesday night due to Tropical Storm Elsa
Video
8 places to score a Cuban sandwich in Tampa
Video
Woman died from gator attack in Valrico retention pond, family says
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton married: Couple weds over July Fourth weekend in Oklahoma: reports
Celebrate Independence Day, run the St. Pete Pier or snag some local BBQ this weekend in Tampa Bay
Video
Coming through! Fever of cownose rays surprise Florida beachgoers
Video
Disney World to update ‘Mickey’s Philhar Magic’ with scene from ‘Coco’
Disney World announces return of in-person races, beginning in November
Video
More Don't Miss