Jewelry Trends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is heartbroken after her husband of 15 years died. She's also upset at how first responders handled his death, saying they took away his dignity when they left his body outside, uncovered for hours. The woman said neighbors were in view of his naked body for nearly three hours but Albuquerque Fire Rescue is defending why they left him like that.

June Wilson placed flowers and a cross by a walkway that leads into her home in remembrance of her late husband, Norman. "I couldn't work because I had to take care of him," said Wilson. Norman was a 100-year-old Army veteran. He died in their southeast Albuquerque home almost two weeks ago.