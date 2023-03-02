Actor Jonathan Roumie, best known for his role as Jesus in “The Chosen,” explained that he didn’t set out to find a job in another religious film, he only wanted to take roles in productions that told a quality story and “Jesus Revolution” fit that mold. The movie tells the true story of two followers of Christ from vastly different backgrounds in the 1970’s who become friends and ignite a national movement for Christianity.
Jesus Revolution is more than just a religious film, it tells the story of a divided nation coming together
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
