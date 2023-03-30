Actors Jesse Metcalfe and Heather Graham share their experiences starring in the new movie, On a Wing and a Prayer, based on the true story of a family who was flying home when the pilot died unexpectedly mid-flight. The father, Doug White (Dennis Quaid), suddenly found himself having to land the plane himself. With his wife (played by Graham) by his side and pilot Kari Sorenson (Metcalfe) talking him through the steps, the family landed safely. Watch On a Wing and a Prayer on Amazon Prime on April 7th.