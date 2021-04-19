Jeff Mauro’s New Cookbook: “Come On Over”

Celebrity Chef Jeff Mauro, grew up in a big Italian American family and fondly remembers his mother on the phone talking to cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and family friends. Her favorite phrase? Come on over! When Jeff heard those three words, he and his siblings knew company was coming and there would be good food to accompany their visit. A boy who loved to eat and make people laugh, Jeff was in heaven.
Now the host of the Emmy-nominated The Kitchen and the new competition show, Kitchen Crash on Food Network, Jeff still loves entertaining with his family. For Jeff, there’s no better way to create shared memories than over a good meal. In COME ON OVER: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family That Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together, he invites everyone to share in the fun, providing delicious recipes for all occasions, from game day to birthdays to brunch, along with fun stories from his life. Whatever the get- together, Jeff has the perfect food to make it memorable—and make everyone feel like family—with recipes for Gus’s Kitchen Sink Frittata, BLT Sliders with Candied Bacon, Pancetta and Parm Popcorn, Smoked Honey-Glazed Cedar Plank Salmon, and even Crispy Carnitas for a Crowd. You will be prepared for all kinds of occasions from birthdays to game nights to brunch, Jeff has you covered,