Actor Jay Hernandez and the cast of Magnum P.I. have a new home… on NBC. The new season may be on a new network, but fans can expect the same adventure, though with a touch more romance now that Magnum and Higgins are romantically involved. We chat with Hernandez about what to expect and about shooting in Hawaii, where he’s now taken up surfing!
Jay Hernandez on ‘Magnum P.I.’ on moving to NBC, shooting romantic scenes with his co-star and surfing in Hawaii
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
