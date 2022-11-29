Actor Jason Ritter joins us to talk about his new Apple TV+ series, “Slumberkins”. Based on the popular book series, the show is already a hit with pre-schoolers, including Ritter’s toddler, who finally gets to enjoy her dad’s work. As a father who also plays a father on this series, Ritter says he can’t help but feel an emotional connection with his late father, John Ritter.
Jason Ritter on bringing’Slumberkins’ to life and his toddler recognizing daddy’s voice on TV
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Bestreviews.com - Black Friday Deals
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now