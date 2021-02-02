Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Dems: Trump aimed ‘loaded cannon’ of supporters at Capitol
Gov. DeSantis holds press conference on ‘Big Tech’ and censorship
Video shows puppy thieves break into Tampa pet store before stealing bulldogs
Video
Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Step back in time: What have past Super Bowls in Tampa looked like?
Video
Top Stories
Woman celebrates 107th birthday two weeks after beating COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold and windy all day
Video
Tom Brady gives belated Christmas gifts to offensive line
Video
‘I think my tear box is broken’: Murphy-Bunting’s mom shares how emotional journey to The Big Game has been
Video
3 dead after snow shoveling dispute turns violent in Pennsylvania, police say
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Here’s what to do if your county opts out of Florida’s new vaccine sign-up system
Video
Top Stories
Three weeks after her mother dies, paperwork finally signed so Tampa family can have funeral
Video
Top Stories
Here’s how Florida’s new preregistration system for vaccine appointments works
Video
Tampa woman stuck paying home security bill for service on house she sold
Video
Weeks after woman dies, Tampa family still can’t get death certificate or have funeral
Video
DeSantis: Florida’s statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration site expanding this week
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Super Bowl LV Week: What’s going on in Tampa on Tuesday?
Video
Top Stories
Step back in time: What have past Super Bowls in Tampa looked like?
Video
Tampa Bay law enforcement to crack down on masks, rowdy boaters ahead of Super Bowl
Video
Someone bets $2.3 million for Bucs to win Super Bowl
Tom Brady gives belated Christmas gifts to offensive line
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Strawberry Festival tickets go on sale this week online and at Publix
BBB warns: Stop putting your coronavirus vaccine card on social media
Video
Pasco Co. community gives 8-year-old boy diagnosed with cancer drive-by parade
Video
Wish you had a guard dog? Amazon has a new feature for that
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
“Jann”
Daytime
Posted:
Feb 2, 2021 / 10:50 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 2, 2021 / 10:50 AM EST
You can catch “Jann” streaming on Hulu.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
2 FBI agents killed while serving search warrant in South Florida, officials say
Live
Some counties opting out of Florida’s new vaccine registration system, leaving seniors confused
Video
‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper Silento charged in murder of his cousin
Florida dad builds roller coaster in back yard for his kids during pandemic
Video
Super Bowl week: Day-by-day guide to events in Tampa Bay
Video
Here’s what to do if your county opts out of Florida’s new vaccine sign-up system
Video
COVID-19 vaccines: Where are shots available in Tampa Bay for residents 65+?
Video
Gov. DeSantis holds press conference on ‘Big Tech’ and censorship
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Submit your photos to honor Black History Month
‘Never Miss’ Club: Tampa man going to his 55th straight Super Bowl
Video
Family-owned Oldsmar ice cream shop making delectable ‘Buccaneers cones’ for $5
Video
Tampa Bay woman creates special Buccaneers-colored soap to celebrate Tom Brady
Video
Pinellas County to make more vaccine appointments available Friday
Video
More Don't Miss