Jamie Grace Shares Journey with Mental Illness

Jamie Grace talks to Daytime about her new book Finding Quiet. Plus, she performs “Grown Up Lullaby” from her upcoming album Normal.

Finding Quiet combines Jamie’s true story with practical life lessons that have helped her learn

to let go, release herself from comparison, navigate relationships, find purpose, and much more.

She vulnerably shares her lowest moments of pain and self-doubt, and leads readers through her

journey in search of freedom, found in the quiet moments.

Jamie Grace is a two-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress. Diagnosed with

Tourette Syndrome, OCD, ADHD, and anxiety at a young age, Jamie actively advocates for joy,

wellness, and mental health through the lens of music, film, and faith. An entertainer at heart, she

regularly creates fresh content, including new music and weekly videos and episodes of The

Jamie Grace Podcast. When she isn’t touring, Jamie lives in Southern California with her

husband, Aaron, and daughter, Isabella Brave.