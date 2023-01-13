Jill Sedita of South Tampa’s Florish Restaurant shares her secret for duplicating the flavor and texture of New York-style sausage pizza using plant-based alternatives. The sausage is made with walnuts and spices, including fennel seed and smoked paprika. And for the perfect melt, she uses liquid mozzarella, which is readily available in grocery stores. Delicious!
It’s New York-style pizza… and you’d never guess it’s vegan
by: Maggie Rodriguez
