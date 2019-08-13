Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Is TMS Therapy Right for Your Mental Health?

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Finding the right treatment for mental health issues like depression and anxiety can be a daunting task. Many have tried prescription medications, but are unable to tolerate the side effects or do not see a reduction in symptoms. FDA-cleared TMS treatment restores healthy brain function without the side effects of prescription pills. NeuroSpa Medical Director, W. Nate Upshaw, explains that most patients see a vast reduction or full remission of symptoms with TMS treatment, and one patient shares her experience receiving TMS treatment at NeuroSpa.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss