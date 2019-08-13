Is TMS Therapy Right for Your Mental Health?

Finding the right treatment for mental health issues like depression and anxiety can be a daunting task. Many have tried prescription medications, but are unable to tolerate the side effects or do not see a reduction in symptoms. FDA-cleared TMS treatment restores healthy brain function without the side effects of prescription pills. NeuroSpa Medical Director, W. Nate Upshaw, explains that most patients see a vast reduction or full remission of symptoms with TMS treatment, and one patient shares her experience receiving TMS treatment at NeuroSpa.