Farron and Maggie chat about a highly debated topic on the internet about the orientation of the divider in the checkout line. Both ladies agreed it should be placed vertically on the belt so as to not take up as much space. They also shared applause for a teenager from Nebraska that competed in the cheerleading state championships solo after the rest of the squad quit.
Is there a proper way to set the grocery divider? Farron and Maggie add to the debate
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
