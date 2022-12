We speak with Former CSI Tech Investigator Sandra Brown about a mysterious case that still haunts her, decades after visiting the crime scene. Brown revisits the apparent murder-suicide of one of the developers of the video game, Tetris, and his family, for the new docu-series, “The Tetris Murders”, and uncovers a possible conspiracy with connections to Russia.

Watch the three-part series on Investigation Discovery (ID) and streaming on Discovery+.