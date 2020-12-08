Internationally-acclaimed artist Sara Conca previews local exhibition, “Rhythmique”

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Former Ralph Lauren model, Hollywood actress and acclaimed artist Sara Conca visits the studio with her artwork to preview her new gallery exhibit.

From Sara’s media team:

“Please join Michael Murphy Gallery, Tampa’s premier fine art gallery, for the opening reception of Rythmique: a solo exhibition of the works of world-renowned contemporary abstract artist Sara Conca. Sara’s museum-provenanced work graces international & celebrity private art collections, luxurious European chateaus, & venerable municipal collections throughout the globe. Her natural mixed media paintings, flecked with gold and dynamically textured, invite the viewer into their colorful movements. Sara will be making a very special live appearance 12/5/2020, & available for private appointments to discuss her work and private commissions 12/4/2020.   Gallery curators are onsite and private curatorial tours are available.  All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition beginning December 5, 2020 through January 5, 2021. An in-gallery reception is planned for Saturday, December 5 from 5:00 pm- 9:00 pm.  This event is complimentary and open to the public with RSVPs recommended at (813) 902-1414 or gallery@mmgart.com.  Please visit mmgart.com for more info.  The highest-level CDC standards are observed by the gallery for patron comfort.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss