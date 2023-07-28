Did you know inernational housesitting is a thing? Lauren Gay, AKA Outdoorsy Diva, does it and swears it’s a great way to see the world. She explains that it’s similar to a dating service in that homeowners and housesitters are matched and vetted. If they mutually agree they’re a good fit, the housesitter stays in the home for free while the owner is away in exchange for taking care of the house and (often) watching the family pet. Follow Lauren @outdoorsydiva on social media and check out the service she uses to find homes: https://www.trustedhousesitters.com/?gad=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwzo2mBhAUEiwAf7wjktHRRbM6_d2komeX3Dta82wl77ZLiesJwxmMAbAvhUW705HFIBBunxoCckQQAvD_BwE