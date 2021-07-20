International Chess Day – from the Nation’s Chess Capital

This July 20 is International Chess Day – a worldwide celebration of chess! This year, celebrate by making plans to visit the World Chess Hall of Fame in Saint Louis to take a ‘trip around the world’ in the Pawns & Passports: Chess Sets from Around the Globe exhibition or get inspired in the Masterminds: Chess Prodigies exhibition, which tells the stories of notable chess prodigies. Chess lovers not able to attend in-person can visit worldchesshof.org to view any of the exhibitions virtually. For the more competitive chess player, now is a great time to tune-in to see the brightest chess players compete during the 2021 U.S. Junior, Girls’ Junior, and Senior Championships – running now until July 26 at the Saint Louis

Chess Club – visit uschesschamps.com to watch daily matches and hear commentary from famous chess grandmasters.

