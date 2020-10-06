Intermittent Fasting

Lindsay Huelse is a nutrition expert and supports people with their fitness routines and nutrition plans through providing them with accountability & community from her fitness app.

A retired nurse, Huelse is now a certified nutrition coach and self-proclaimed “queen of carb cycling,” a regimen that focuses on alternating daily carbohydrate intake to promote weight loss and overcome weight loss plateaus.

Fitness has always played a role in Huelse’s life, both on and off the field. She played soccer competitively throughout high school and college but it wasn’t until her pre-nursing track where she became intrigued by nutrition.