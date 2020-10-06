Intermittent Fasting

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Lindsay Huelse is a nutrition expert and supports people with their fitness routines and nutrition plans through providing them with accountability & community from her fitness app. 

A retired nurse, Huelse is now a certified nutrition coach and self-proclaimed “queen of carb cycling,” a regimen that focuses on alternating daily carbohydrate intake to promote weight loss and overcome weight loss plateaus.

Fitness has always played a role in Huelse’s life, both on and off the field. She played soccer competitively throughout high school and college but it wasn’t until her pre-nursing track where she became intrigued by nutrition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss