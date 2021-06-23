Interior Design Trends

For more information go to: homefrosting.com

Karen Post, interior designer with Home Frosting is here today to share what’s hot in home décor trends and looks.

Just back from High Point furniture market in North Carolina where designers from around the world launch the latest in home décor and furnishings.

First almost normal post pandemic furniture market. 12 million square feet of shows paces, 75,000 attendees each market, tens of thousands of new product introductions.

The pandemic had a big impact on the home décor industry.

People didn’t travel so there was money to invest in improving your home

Many rooms turned to offices and will remain

People got very close to their homes, they stared at the sofa & dining table for days



Now, that things are hopefully back to normal what does this mean?

Now, that things are hopefully back to normal what does this mean? People are spending and updating

Demand for home related décor, improvements at an all-time high. Prices are rising

Manufacturers are still trying to catch up with production- (have patience)





What Karen saw at market:

Earthy and organic – Nature is calling. Baskets, lots of wood furniture, light, dark and mixed, rattan, textures, sisal, leather, jute, bamboo, canning. Casual, relaxed, comfy (Works with coastal, boho, cottage and rustic)

Black & white bold– Timeless, versatile and sophisticated – from geometric contrast blocking, patterns, with metal and woods too. Intentional, crisp, confident (Works with any style, Mediterranean, modern, traditional and transitional)

Fruit salad– color is back, rich berries, jewels greens of all shades and brown and taupe. Patterns all tossed together, layers with tweeds, soft hand fabrics like velvets and suedes. Fun, daring, eclectic (Works with any style, Mediterranean, modern, traditional and transitional)

Tea party glam- Soft, elegant, feminine, accents of acrylics, gold, stone, blush, violets and china blue. Feels very curated, refined and sophisticated. (Works with traditional to transitional)