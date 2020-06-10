Interactive Playtime

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Kids are spending more time at home right now, and they may have discovered a new show or favorite character that they love, but we know parents still want to make sure their kids are getting a healthy balance of screen time and play time. Lifestyle Expert Jennifer Bonner joins us to tell us how to create an imaginative and adventurous playtime experience with the new and interactive Go! Go! Cory Carson toy line that brings the animated Netflix series to life. Available at Target stores and Target.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss