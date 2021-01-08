Best-selling author Brittany Williams’ returns with Instant Loss on a Budget, featuring delicious, crowd-pleasing meals that are as friendly for your wallet as they are for your waistline. Cooking on a budget shouldn’t mean canned beans and ramen noodles night after night, and healthy eating isn’t only for those who are able to pay a pretty penny for it. With a good plan, you can enjoy healthy and delicious meals without skimping on nutrition. In her latest, INSTANT LOSS ON A BUDGET: Super-Affordable Recipes For The Health-Conscious Cook (On Sale December 29, 2020), Brittany features 125 gluten-free and dairy-free recipes that each cost less than $10 to make—most can be made for less than $5.