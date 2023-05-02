A St. Pete native turned Hollywood director is shining a spotlight on the plight of wild horses in the Western United States in a new documentary. Wild Beauty, Mustang Spirit of the West is the culmination of a five-year labor of love for Ashley Avis, who is best-known for her remake of Black Beauty for Disney. Avis joins us in studio to share what she uncovered during her expedition and how we can get involved in her mission.
Inside the documentary that exposes the plight of wild horses in the U.S.
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now