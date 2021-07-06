Indulge Deliciously with Quest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - A 2-year-old boy found dead in an Oregon creek back in 1963 has finally been identified. It turns out the little boy was from New Mexico. The cold case of 'Baby Doe' went unsolved for decades until his body was exhumed in 2008 for DNA. More than a decade later, a sibling match was finally found and with that, a birth certificate and name: Stevie Crawford.

The 1963 death of the 2-year-old boy found in a mountain creek near Ashland, Oregon left investigators stunned for decades. The boy -- found by a fisherman on July 11, 1963 -- was wrapped in blankets, bound with wire and weighed down, but had no known identity.