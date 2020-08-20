Indoor BBQ with Chef Jeff Philbin

GRILLED APRICOT-GLAZED CHICKEN

2 Tbs. unsalted butter – 1/2 cup apricot preserves (preferably without corn syrup; I like St. Dalfour’s) – 3 Tbs. balsamic vinegar – 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes – 1/4 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary – Kosher salt – Vegetable oil for the grill – Two 4-lb. chickens, each cut into 8 pieces, or 5 to 6 lb. good-quality bone-in skin-on chicken

thighs, drumsticks, and breasts, each breast half cut into two pieces – Freshly ground black pepper

In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the preserves, vinegar, red pepper flakes,

Italian seasoning, and a large pinch of salt; stir to combine. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium low

and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool

to room temperature. (If making ahead, store covered in the refrigerator. Before using, warm over low heat

to loosen the consistency.)

Turn your burner onto medium high heat and heat the pan. Once pan is heated add olive oil to coat the pan. Season the chicken lightly with salt and pepper. Set the parts skin side down on the pan. Cook, covered,

until the skin is golden brown, about 10 minutes. If the chicken is browning too quickly, turn the heat down

slightly or close the vents partially. Flip the chicken and cook until an instant-read thermometer reads 165°F

in the thickest part of each piece, 5 to 10 minutes more. When all the chicken is done, pour & brush it with the glaze on all sides and cook for another minute or so

on each side to caramelize the glaze. Brush the chicken with any remaining glaze and serve.

GRILLED SUMMER VEGETABLES WITH FETA VINAIGRETTE

1 cup farro – 1 bell pepper cut into large pieces – 1 zucchini sliced into 1/2″ planks – 1-2 small summer squash sliced into 1/2″ planks – 1 medium red onion peeled and sliced crosswise into 1/2″ planks – 2-3 scallions – 3 tablespoons olive oil – 2 teaspoons herbes de provence – sprinkle of salt and pepper – 1 cup feta cheese you can use crumbled feta, but in this recipe, I like bigger chunks of cheese, cut into 1/2″ cube – 1/2 cup kalamata olives halved – 1 lemon about 1/4 cup juice, zested and juiced — add more lemon juice to equal 1/4 cup or add white wine vinegar to make up the difference. – 2 cloves garlic minced – 1/2 cup olive oil – 1 tablespoon dijon mustard – 2 tablespoons fresh mint julienned – 1/4 cup fresh basil torn

GRILLED SUMMER VEGETABLES WITH FETA VINAIGRETTE

Cook farro according to package directions. Fluff with a fork and allow farro to cool completely.

Turn your burner onto medium high heat and heat the pan. Once pan is heated add olive oil to

coat the pan. Cut vegetables into 1/2 inch dice and transfer them to a large bowl. Toss vegetables in a bowl with olive oil. Lightly salt and pepper them. Add vegetables to pan, sear on each side about 4-5 minutes, until slightly tender, but still firm with

a nice char on them. Transfer vegetables to a cutting board or baking sheet. Allow vegetables to

cool for a few minutes before handling them. To vegetables add farro and feta cheese. Toss to combine. In a glass measuring cup add lemon zest, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil and dijon. Whisk to

combine. Pour dressing over the salad. Add fresh herbs & toss to combine

TOMATO SALAD WITH PICKLED RED ONION

1 cup balsamic vinegar – 4 – 6 assorted heirloom tomatoes or other tomatoes, sliced – Salt – Black pepper – ½ cup olive oil – 1 medium red onion, about 5 ounces – 1/2 teaspoon sugar – 1/2 teaspoon salt – 3/4 cup rice vinegar, white vinegar, or apple cider vinegar – 1 small clove of garlic, halved – 5 black peppercorns – 5 allspice berries – 3 small sprigs of thyme – 1 small dried chili – 1 cup crumbled ricotta salata cheese or shredded mozzarella cheese (4 ounces) – ¼ cup loosely packed small basil leaves

Peel and thinly slice the onion into approximately 1/4-inch moons. Peel and cut the garlic clove

in half. Place onions in a bowl to the side