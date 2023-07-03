It was a dream come true for Alex Arnold. The Tampa Bay man had long been a fan of the Indiana Jones franchise, collecting classic movie posters and other memorabilia. In early 2023, Arnold was personally invited to attend the Hollywood red carpet premiere. Not only did he get up close with Steven Spielberg and other actors from the film, but he stood just a few feet away from one of his idols, Harrison Ford.
