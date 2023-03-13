Alex Whalen

Age: 43

Hometown: London, UK

Resident: Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Before getting into music, Alex spent 18 years working as a “tube driver” in London. Alex and his wife, Erica, moved to the US to start a new life in 2015 after she was offered a job in South Carolina. When they first arrived, Alex couldn’t legally work without a work visa, so he threw himself fully into his music. Then, in 2020, they moved to Florida where Alex has been gigging six nights a week at bars along the beach. He’s already conquered a massive hurdle by moving to America and now that he’s settled here, he’s ready to do something bigger than beach-bar gigs.

