Incredible Canine Challenge

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Something Good
BestReviews
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
High school quarterback battles cancer while playing under Friday night lights
Video
For the Culture: New Tampa Black-owned beauty school gives back to its students
Video
Report: Evidence of extensive corrosion in collapsed South Florida condo
Florida recovers $5 million from the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
High school quarterback battles cancer while playing under Friday night lights
Video
Top Stories
For the Culture: New Tampa Black-owned beauty school gives back to its students
Video
Top Stories
Florida recovers $5 million from the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Passing downpours possible anytime today
Live
Johnson & Johnson may soon offer booster shot
Video
‘They ain’t going anywhere’: Bruce Arians says COVID restrictions will be enforced on the road for Bucs players
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Defunct Olympus Pools threatens to sue more than 100 customers for breach of contract
Video
Top Stories
Can Tampa Bay employers mandate COVID-19 vaccines now that FDA has fully approved Pfizer?
Video
Top Stories
‘Extra money’ scheme: What is it, how to avoid falling for it when selling items online
Video
COVID-19 impacting children, teens at higher rate than any other age group in Florida
Video
Did Temple Terrace City Council violate rule by discussing contract that’s now under investigation?
Video
Old septic tank safely removed from St. Pete yard after tow truck driver crushed it, tried to fill hole with dirt
Video
Sports
Tokyo 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Titans place QB Ryan Tannehill on reserve/COVID list less than one week after he practiced with Bucs
Top Stories
Mejia’s 3-run homer in 9th leads Rays past skidding Phillies
Top Stories
‘They ain’t going anywhere’: Bruce Arians says COVID restrictions will be enforced on the road for Bucs players
Video
LSU to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend home games
‘You are our guy and let’s go do this thing’: Bulls starting QB shares how he learned he got the job
Video
Bucs kicker Ryan Succop tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
For the Culture: New Tampa Black-owned beauty school gives back to its students
Video
Tampa police, community to go door-to-door with flyers, seeking clues in shooting death of 4-year-old girl
Video
AAA says keep masks off your car mirrors
‘Fourth Friday’ arts, cultural event returns to Downtown Tampa
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Incredible Canine Challenge
Daytime
Posted:
Aug 26, 2021 / 09:05 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2021 / 09:05 AM EDT
For more information visit:
www.proplan.com/incredible
.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
‘We’re not joking’: Florida education commissioner defends mask policy
Video
Man dies after using adhesive instead of a condom during sex
LIVE: Closing arguments begin Thursday in lawsuit over DeSantis’ mask mandate ban
Live
Bodies stacked to the ceiling as COVID-19 surge creates backlog at Florida funeral homes, crematories
Video
7 fully vaccinated Florida COVID-19 patients die in what doctors say is extremely rare situation
Video
Earache could be new emerging COVID-19 symptom, according to doctors
Video
Polk County educator passes away from COVID-19, husband still hospitalized
Video
Tampa funeral director buries two of his own friends on same day, no funerals available for two weeks
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
News Channel 8 presents Clear The Shelters adopt & donate campaign
‘Dolphin Tale’ 10th anniversary to be celebrated all month at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Video
More details on Splash Mountain ‘Princess and the Frog’ revamp revealed
Sweet hope: Mom of ER nurse delivers cookies to Tampa General frontline workers
Video
‘Iron Gwazi,’ Busch Gardens roller coaster to open next year after delays
Video
More Don't Miss