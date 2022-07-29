Join BeYouSkin on Saturday, August 6th, 2022, from 12pm-3pm at New Life Tabernacle Church, located in Seffner, Florida for our Inaugural Back To Summit with special guest appearance by Professional NFL Athlete Devin White. This event will encompass, school supply giveaways, fun activities, and an informative and educational panel discussion themed, “Transformation Through Education: Empowering the Next Generation.” This is a FREE event for the entire community! For more information or donation opportunities, please contact BeYouSkinn at info@beyouskinn.com or (813) 817-8850.