Balsamic Vinaigrette-OO7 Salad: Yield: scant 3.5cups (1 ½ Tbsps. per order) Shelf Life: 7 days 1 large garlic clove, crushed and chopped with ¾ tsp. Kosher salt until it is a smooth paste. 2 Tbsps. sugar 2 Tbsps. Dijon mustard ¾ cup (6oz.) Balsamic vinegar 2 Tbsps. freshly diced shallots, UBER SMALL Heaping ¼ tsp. freshly ground white pepper 2 ¼ cups Canola oil 3Tbsps. EVOO In a stainless mixing bowl combine all ingredients except oils. Using a whisk, stir until completely uniform. Combine the oils in a measuring pitcher. As you are whisking, slowly drizzle in the oils until emulsified. Store in tall deli container (1 quart). Label and date. Enjoy tossed on fresh greens, every day.
In-Season Salad
