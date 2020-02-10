In-Season Salad

Balsamic Vinaigrette-OO7 Salad: Yield: scant 3.5cups (1 ½ Tbsps. per order) Shelf Life: 7 days 1 large garlic clove, crushed and chopped with ¾ tsp. Kosher salt until it is a smooth paste. 2 Tbsps. sugar 2 Tbsps. Dijon mustard ¾ cup (6oz.) Balsamic vinegar 2 Tbsps. freshly diced shallots, UBER SMALL Heaping ¼ tsp. freshly ground white pepper 2 ¼ cups Canola oil 3Tbsps. EVOO In a stainless mixing bowl combine all ingredients except oils. Using a whisk, stir until completely uniform. Combine the oils in a measuring pitcher. As you are whisking, slowly drizzle in the oils until emulsified. Store in tall deli container (1 quart). Label and date. Enjoy tossed on fresh greens, every day.

