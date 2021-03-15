Streaming on discovery+

Callahan Walsh is the son of John Walsh and child advocate for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. His streaming special,In Pursuit: The Missing, highlights victim’s advocate Callahan’s personal experience with tragedy while he actively investigates two mysterious disappearances and showcases additional unsolved missing persons cases from around the country.



With the acute understanding of someone whose family has been through the unimaginable experience of losing a child, Callahan brings his passion, empathy, and determination to actively investigate two mysterious disappearances plaguing families desperate for answers. The special also showcases additional missing persons cases from around the country, and each story profiled has a ticking clock, mysterious unanswered questions, and an urgent need to activate the public to come forward with any tips or information that might help bring these missing persons home to their loved ones.



Callahan travels to the picturesque town of Cape Coral, Florida to learn more about the mysterious disappearance of 29-year-old single mother, Lauren Dumolo, who was last seen at her apartment on June 20, 2020. In his quest to bring Lauren home, Callahan uncovers dark secrets and learns that certain people in Lauren’s life might not have had her best interest at heart. Then, Callahan travels to Ft. Lauderdale and immerses himself in the 2017 missing persons case of then 15-year-old Sophie Reeder, who snuck out from her father’s home on the evening of Friday, May 19. When his investigation takes a turn into the shadowy world of the dark web, Callahan takes a deeper dive into the epidemic of human trafficking, and uncovers clues that Sophie might have fallen in the hands of those who perhaps groomed and targeted her.